Green waste to be dumped in playgrounds

The Chennai Corporation has decided to use playgrounds to dump green waste generated from clearing uprooted trees in the city.

As many as 261 playgrounds are maintained by the Chennai Corporation. “Transportation of green waste to dumping grounds in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur will delay the process of clearing uprooted trees. So we have decided to dump uprooted trees in the playgrounds,” an official of the Chennai Corporation said.

“The city does not have adequate number of playgrounds. The number of trees uprooted is likely to cross one lakh according to estimates made by workers in various parts of the city,” said N. Mathavan, disaster management expert.

“The playgrounds have been designed to serve as assembly points during disaster. So any dumping of waste has to be a temporary measure,” he said.

Even as the old city limits have 226 playgrounds, added areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi, Alandur, Sholinganallur, Manali, Ambattur, Madhavaram and Valasaravakkam do not have adequate number of playgrounds. Officials said documents relating to playgrounds in such zones have not been handed over by the erstwhile local body to the Chennai Corporation.

By Tuesday, the Corporation received information on just 3,040 uprooted trees in the city. “We cleared 1,531 of them,” said an official.

For the past few years, the Corporation has spent huge sums of money on landscaping with grass and trees in its 520 parks. But many of the parks, including Panagal Park in T.Nagar, have been damaged.

By Tuesday, the Chennai Corporation removed 139 uprooted trees in Tiruvottiyur, 100 in Manali, 150 in Madhavaram, 42 in Tondiarpet, 268 in Royapuram, 153 in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, 126 in Ambattur, 55 in Anna Nagar, 98 in Teynampet, 160 in Kodambakkam, 38 in Valasaravakkm, 46 in Alandur, 128 in Adyar, 18 in Perungudi and 10 in Sholinganallur.

“More than 3,000 trees are estimated to have been uprooted in Anna Nagar alone. The area looked like jungle. Residents had to clear the trees, making way on the roads,” said Karthikeyan, a resident.