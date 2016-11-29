Governor’s intervention forced law varsity to put off recruitment

more-in

Amid allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of Assistant Professors in the School of Excellence and other streams of law education, the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University had to put off scheduled interviews this month. It has now come to light that the Governor-Chancellor too had earlier called for a report from the university on the allegations.

Confirming the development, Vice-Chancellor P. Vanangamudi, however, told The Hindu on Monday that he had chosen to put off the recruitment process as he did not want to demit office with any accusation of wrong doing. His three-year tenure is to end on December 10. Sources said the process of appointments was initiated following an order of the Madras High Court while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation petition on the existing teacher-student ratio.

However, several petitions were sent to the Governor-Chancellor’s office (Raj Bhavan) alleging irregularities in the process for appointment of teaching and non-teaching faculty at the university that admits about 790 students every year in various law courses.