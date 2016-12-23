Going cashless: Gas agencies get PoS machines

more-in

Doing away with the need for cash, gas agencies in the State have begun using Point of Sale (PoS) machines and e-wallets for receiving payment from LPG consumers.

“It is being done in phases... we want to cover the entire State. As of now agencies that have PoS machines are using them. Banks are still in the process of distributing the machines,” said an oil industry source.

Kannan Venkatesalu, a senior citizen and resident of Vettuvankanni said he had swiped his card for payment at his agency. “Though I am not very familiar with such new modes of payments, I agree that there is an advantage in the system... I need not carry cash with me. The transaction also happens very quickly,” he said.

K.R. Gowthaman of Sri Ambiram Indane Gas Agencies said more than 100 customers had used the PoS machine at his outlet in the past week. “We had applied for the machine much before the demonetisation drive, which was the reason for our getting it so quickly. All my delivery boys have the machines,” he said adding that very few of his customers did not have credit or debit cards since all of them have bank accounts.

The PoS machines are digital and have 4G sim cards inside. The mobile numbers of customers are entered and the customer gets the receipt by text message. The agency gets the confirmation through email, he explained.

Sources in Indian Oil Corporation explained that the delivery boys had been provided smartphones. In the Chennai region, 100 agencies have e-wallets and 12 have PoS. The e-payment facilities are available at the agency and with the delivery boys. “Even customers, who do not have smart phones can use the system. But those who are comfortable with cash payments can do so,” said an official.