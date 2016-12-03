Global Hospital performs three liver transplants in 18 hours

more-in

The liver transplant team at Global Hospital performed a rare triple surgery within a span of 18 hours, marking a medical milestone.

Two toddlers and an eight-year-old girl were diagnosed with rare liver disease, requiring transplant to save their lives.

On October 21, liver transplant surgeon Mohamed Rela led a team that performed surgery on the older child, from a village near Nagercoil. She suffered from non-cirrhotic portal fibrosis, a chronic liver disease that had affected her lungs.

An 18-month-old girl from Hyderabad had been diagnosed with biliary atresia that affects the liver and bile ducts. She had undergone a surgery earlier and only a transplant could save her life. Both children had jaundice.

The hospital was also treating a six-month-old baby girl, who was flown in from abroad for a congenital liver disease. As her father agreed to donate a portion of his liver, Dr. Rela began preparations for the surgery.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl undergoing treatment at the hospital for a ruptured brain blood vessel was declared brain-dead and her family agreed to donate her liver.

The specialists formed four teams, comprising surgeons and anaesthetists. While the first two teams operated upon the six-month-old and her donor father, the third team harvested the liver from the cadaveric donor and performed an in situ liver split procedure to minimise delay. The fourth team began surgery on the 18-month-old child simultaneously.

By 3 a.m. on October 22, the transplants were completed and all three children were shifted to the intensive care unit for observation.

Acknowledging that it had been tough, Dr. Rela, director and head of the Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation, said: “We were committed to making the best use of the generous gesture of the donor’s family. We believe that every healthy liver should be split and offered to two individuals and in this case the children had been waiting for a long time and there might not have been a second chance for them.”

Hospital founder G. Ravindranath said the liver transplant team now had the largest such experience in South East Asia.