Fuel pump owners seek safety zones for mobile use

Worried over the increased use of mobile wallets and Point of Sale (PoS) devices near fuel pumps and the impact this might have in a highly flammable environment, petroleum dealers have written to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) seeking demarcation of safety zones in fuel outlets.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA) said that PESO had said that the use of PoS devices and mobiles near fuel dispensing points was not a safe practice.

“There is already a ban on the use of mobile phones in fuel outlets but this cannot be avoided while transferring funds through e-wallets. We want the hazardous area to be marked out and such devices operated only outside this zone. PESO has said these operations could be carried out six metres from the fuel dispensing unit. This may not be possible since customers are already put to undue trouble due to connectivity issues, explained a dealer.

TNPDA president K. P. Murali said that the area needëd be marked out as a precaution against any mishap or calamity. He said that PESO should convene a meeting of oil companies to brief and clarify the Hazardous Zones for Public Safety policy.

Dealers said that the lack of cash due to demonetisation was pushing more customers to use cards. The Centre had also incentivised such transactions with a cash back offer but since no system was in place, the amount was being collected from fuel dealers.

“However, we are yet to be reimbursed for that amount, which makes things worse for us,” said a dealer.