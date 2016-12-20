Focus now turns to adding a dash of fun to learning

more-in

The Education Department is now focussed on learning outcomes, infrastructural development and making learning in the classroom a more joyful experience for the students, said K. Pandiarajan, Minister for Education, Sports and Youth Welfare.

He was inaugurating a new building at the Government Girls High School, Mogappair East, constructed as a part of an initiative by the Rotary Club of Chennai Mid City.

“We have already been working towards retaining students and ensuring that they complete Class 10 and 12 and so additionally concentrating on improving learning tools,” he said. Mr Pandiarajan also announced that the school would be upgraded into a higher secondary school soon.

The school, which has a strength of 383 students, began functioning in 1988 and the club had adopted the school a few years ago. “An old dilapidated building which houses classrooms were pulled down a year ago and we decided to build a new building costing over Rs. 1 crore. This took shape over the last ten months,” said V. Santhanakrishnan, president of the Rotary Club of Chennai Mid City. Members of the Club also said they were planning to build a sports track and bring in e-learning facilities such as computer labs in the school.

The support the school had received was valuable, the Minister said and added that he hoped for more such collaborations of voluntary clubs and schools across the city, the Minister said.

Post-cyclone recovery

The government has given a high priority to ensuring schools affected during the cyclone are completely functional, said Mr. Pandiarajan.

“Electricity has been restored in all schools. In the last two daysof functioning, government schools have recorded an attendance of 92 per cent to 95 per cent,” he said. The fallen trees were also being removed.

An official from the Education Department said half-yearly examinations were under way across schools in the State. Only one examination was postponed because of the cyclone and the examinations were now on as per schedule.

S. Kanappan, Director of School Education, said that after the quarterly examinations, students across government schools had been given additional coachingwhenever required in all the main subjects.

“We have given the public examination schedule well in advance so that the teachers know how to schedule additional coaching and revision exams in the next two months. We are hoping that the revision exams end by early February so that the practical examinations can then be scheduled,” he said.

The Directorate of Government Examinations had announced that the Plus 2 examinations would begin on March 2 and the SSLC examinations on March 8.