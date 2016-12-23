Fleeing police, speeding biker killed in fall

more-in

A 19-year-old college student died on Wednesday night after he fell off his his bike when a police patrol team tried to intercept him on Ormes Road in Kilpauk.

Mugilan, 19, a college student, was out with his friends on two motorcycles. When they were returning home late in the night, a police patrol team found them speeding.

According to the police, when the team tried to intercept the two vehicles, one of the two-wheelers sped away. The second vehicle driven by Mugilan with two other pillion riders also tried to do the same, but one of the policeman tried to block the vehicle with his lathi.

In a desperate attempt to get away from the police, Mugilan hit the speed breaker at a high speed and lost control. All three fell and Mugilan was severely injured in the head.

He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but could not be saved, a senior police officer said.

The news of Mugilan’s death went viral on social media with many attributing police negligence as the reason for his death.

Many claims on social media suggested that the police had thrown a lathi at him. However, the police officer denied that the victim was hit with a lathi.

The patrol team had tried to intercept them because the two-wheeler was being driven at a high speed, he said.

The Kilpauk police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case.

Mugilan’s father Leela Krishnan, who runs a barber shop, was shocked to hear of his son’s death under such tragic circumstances and was inconsolable.