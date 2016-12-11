Film City to tap Puducherry’s reel potential

more-in

The city’s tree-lined boulevards, beach-front and streetscapes that exude an old-world charm and draw tourists from across the world have also served as a setting for film-makers to advance their plots.

While Mozhi, Ko and Billa II in Tamil and Swapnakoodu and Doubles in Malayalam are among the films in recent times that have marked Puducherry’s tryst with cinema, it was perhaps after Ang Lee trained his cameras on the Botanical Garden to recreate the zoo scenes in the blockbuster Life of Pi (2012), that film tourists began flocking to this former French enclave.

And, if the Government has its way, the city’s unique streetscapes could become even more familiar to audiences as plans are on for the establishment of a Film City on the outskirts of the town.

Addressing ‘SIMCON’, the 28th State Information Ministers Conference in Delhi, PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, who made a presentation on behalf of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, said that it was proposed to develop a Film City on a Public Private Partnership mode on the 87 acres of lands acquired by the Government in Manapet revenue village that has a beach front of more than 150 m.

While 25 acres has been earmarked for an oceanarium, for which the government has accorded in-principle approval, the Film City will come up on the remaining land, Mr. Namassivayam said.

“As of now, Puducherry is becoming a favourite spot for film producers and many films shot at Puducherry have been very successful. Undoubtedly, this (Film City) will encourage producers and film directors to shoot their films in Puducherry and will boost cinema tourism,” the Minister said.

The Government is also expecting the facility to create substantial job opportunities for the local youth, apart from increasing the tourist footfall to Puducherry. Mr. Namassivayam requested the Government of India to provide sufficient funds for the development of the film city.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to open a Puducherry branch of the Film Institute of Pune so as to provide education and training to the students/youth of Puducherry in film-making. He also wanted national film festivals to be held in Puducherry.