File fresh suit on expulsion, HC tells actors

: Noting that the suits moved by actors and former office-bearers of the South India Artistes’ Association (SIAA) – Radha Ravi and Sarathkumar – assailing their suspension from the association have become infructuous, the Madras High Court on Monday suggested that they move fresh suits.

Justice M.M. Sundresh made the suggestion in view of a decision taken by the SIAA on Sunday, permanently terminating the membership of the duo. The former office-bearers can move fresh suits challenging the recent decision of the association, the judge said.

Immediately after the newly elected office bearers took charge last October, Radha Ravi and Sarathkumar were temporarily removed from the association on the ground that they had indulged in various irregularities. This prompted the duo to approach the High Court.