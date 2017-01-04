Fashion show with a difference

more-in

On Sunday, a fashion show in the city will have not just models displaying outfits but also students and working professionals on wheelchairs, modelling adaptive clothing.

The show, “Trios,” is a fund-raiser event, said one of the designers, Shalini Visakan, who has designed clothing for persons with disabilities.

“My husband is on a wheelchair, and I used to design clothes for him. And then I thought why not design for other people also, that is how this idea began,” she said.

Ms. Visakan then approached Vidya Sagar, an organisation working with persons with disabilities and students there agreed to model her clothing.

Five outfits

Five male and five female outfits for those with disabilities will be showcased, she said.

“The clothing is Indo-Western and party wear. I have used cotton and linens — fabric that is comfortable. Magnetic buttons for those who may have difficulties with finger movement, longer zips, velcro and elastic so that belts are not needed are some of the features of the adaptive outfits,” she said.

Kalpana Rao, Principal, Vidya Sagar, said that after Ms. Visakan approached the organisation, she asked students of Class XII if they would be interested.