Fallen trees no deterrent to Boat Club Road walkers

Any mention of Boat Club Road will bring to mind two things: walking and lush greenery. Not just the main road, but also the lanes in Boat Club Area are lined with trees, and these provide a soothing atmosphere for people to walk any time of the day. No wonder the Area is a magnet for fitness-conscious residents from various parts of the city.

Cyclone Vardah uprooted a significant number of trees, which have now occupied a major portion of Boat Club Road, hindering the smooth flow of vehicles. But, has this stopped walkers from using the space?

No way!

“Despite the limited space, Boat Club Road continues to be teeming with walkers,” says Naina Shah, the founder of Boat Area Walkers Association.

Naina, who has been doing fitness walks here over the last 20 years, says she has never seen the space in such a sad state. In her eyes, the area has assumed an unidentifiable identity, post-Vardah.

“This is one of the green spaces in the city that see walkers any hour of the day,” she adds.

With fallen trees occupying a major portion of the road, it is difficult to park vehicles there.

“Many walkers park their vehicles on Chamiers Road and come here for their walks,” says Vidya Singh, a resident of Boat Club Road since 1984.

Naina, on the other hand, parks her vehicle at a resident’s houses. “One of my friends has let me park at her house while I go for my walk,” she says.

With Boat Club Area losing a significant amount of greenery, walkers dread summer. “Though we will re-plant trees in the neighbourhood soon, it will take time for the locality to regain its green character,” says Vidya.