Existing principals question need to go through the test, many welcome move

more-in

With the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) announcing that teachers aspiring to become principals as well as existing principals of private CBSE schools need to take up a Principal Eligibility Test(PET), heads of CBSE institutions from the city have welcomed the initiative but are raising concerns about the need for existing principals to take the eligibility test up.

The CSBE amended its bylaws, making it mandatory for candidates to undergo this test.

“There are principals and heads of institutions who have been functioning efficiently for years now. What is the need to put them through this test when they have already proven their worth,” asked a senior educator and a city school principal.

Sources attribute the move towards bringing in quality and rigour to institutions, which make appointments of principals based on ownership and family merit, and said that the eligibility test will take at least another year and a half to formulate before it is implemented.

Newer trends

Stating that the practice of having an eligibility test would encourage more heads of institutions to adapt to newer trends and keep themselves abreast of developments, D.P. Sivasaktibalan, Principal of KRM Public School, said that this would bring about a fillip in the quality of education imparted.

“While there are a lot of newer methods coming to the forefront, there are many heads who still go by traditional methods. Having such a qualitative evaluation will help re-orient them and bring about better administrators as well,” he explained.

Narayanan Ananth from Change India, a city-based NGO, said: “More should be done by the CBSE to act as a facilitator. Regular training programmes and workshops should be held for principals. Passing a test cannot ensure smooth functioning in all aspects of running a school.”