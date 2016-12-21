Etching another ‘turn of the tide’ victory

more-in

Another unforgettable Chepauk Test match and memories to cherish for a life time.

In the fading light, Chepauk saw another thrilling win with an unlikely hero in Ravindra Jadeja and to the delight of thousands of spectators at the MAC stadium on the final day of the series.

As he ran through the English batting line up with his fierce left arm spin on a flat pitch, India won the “revenge series” in style with a tally of 4-0, capped by an innings and a 75-run victory in the final test at Chepauk.

However, at lunch, the mood was quite different. With England openers managing to bat out the morning session, thousands of spectators at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium thought that victory for India was unlikely.

The morning had begun on a low-note with wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel dropping England captain Alastair Cook in the second over itself off R. Ashwin, the home boy. There were edges now and then but all fell short of the fielders.

At lunch, England was 97 for no loss. Some spectators even left the stadium as the flat pitch had been a batting paradise for the past four days with no signs of deterioration. The batsmen had to take the effort to get themselves out. And that is what Cook precisely did, straight after lunch.

He flicked one into waiting hands of K.L. Rahul at leg slip, only to be out to Jadeja for the sixth time in the series. “Now, India will run through the English batting,” said S. Saran, a fan in the Pavilion Terrace. Soon, the other opener, Keaton Jennings departed. Followed by the star batsman Joe Root. When the DRS showed all three reds, the crowd went delirious. Jadeja had picked up all the three wickets. Then, he held on to a marvellous running catch in mid-wicket to dismiss Bairstow.

“It was like Kapil Dev’s catch to dismiss Vivian Richards in 1983 [ODI] world cup finals,” recalled Mr. Raghavan, an elderly gentleman, who had come to watch the Test on Tuesday.

“Jadeja’s catch was the turning point,” said M.S. Veeraraghavan, who had taken leave from work to watch the five-day Test series. England lost no further wickets and went to tea at 167 for 4. By now, many — like one Mr. Kumar, who sensed a victory — started trooping into the stadium to the three empty stands.

After Tea, Moeen Ali showed his “reckless spirit” by hitting straight to mid-off. The score was 192. Crowd, by now, sensed a door to victory open, and cheered the home team at every single opportunity as if was a T-20 match.

Wickets started tumbling as Jadeja became unplayable. His balls stopped, hissed and swirled off pitch making the hearts in the stadium beat faster. As the giant screen flashed ‘Final Hour’, the crowd still had doubts if there will be mandatory overs after that. They all wanted an Indian victory.

The final wicket

However, they did not have to go through the nail biting moments. Jadaja, fittingly, scalped the final wicket when Jake Ball’s edge was plucked out of thin air by the triple-centurion Karun Nair at second slip to send the team and the crowd into celebrations. Despite the humiliating defeat, even the Englishmen at the stands began applauding.

When Jadeja and Ashwin came for a press briefing, the crowd chanted “CSK, CSK” and stayed on and cheered till Virat Kohli walked back into the dressing room with the Anthony De Mello trophy. Revenge can’t taste sweeter than this.