Encroachments removed, play areas created

These recreation spaces are the first such facility for children in the locality | Photo Credit: S_Vel Muruga

Seeing children playing at the play area outside the Tiruvallikeni MRTS you may assume the facility has been thrown open. Look closer and you will notice that all the gates leading to the play area are closed.

Children jump the painted fence to play inside the facility, which has slides, merry-go-rounds and other play equipment. A provision for installing swings has been created. Now, children play on makeshift swings, those created by tying saris.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had removed encroachments along the Tiruvallikeni canal to create two recreation spaces for children from the slums.

Most residents seem to be happy with these new facilities, where concrete benches have been installed.

According to residents, this is the first time children of the locality have received such facilities. Prior to their construction, children either stayed indoors or played on the shores of the Marina beach. Residents however point out that the work on these facilities is incomplete.

“The park was supposed to be officially opened in December, but following the death of the Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the final work on the facilities was not undertaken,” says V. Tamara, a resident of Canal Street, pointing to the volleyball court, which is only partly fenced with nets.

The play area is attached to a little room where any promotional events by the Government can be conducted. Children and elders say the facilities are already popular, but maintenance and cleanliness are issues to be addressed. The sands in the play areas are littered with plastic.

“We enjoy playing here as they are close to our house and they are safe too,” says V. Rithesh, a student of Class IV, who previously used to hang around with friends, in other areas.

Corporation engineers of Division 116 of Zone IX say they sought permission from PWD to make better use of the space, which had a few shops and huts.

“A little more work on the facility is still pending. We need to fix the swings and keep the premises clean,” he says.