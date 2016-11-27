Egmore museum set for an upgrade

majestic makeover: The bronze gallery at the Egmore Museum is set to be expanded at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh. — | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

Between 150 and 300 pieces to be added to each of the bronze, Amaravati and zoology galleries

In the coming months, the Government Museum at Egmore, Chennai, will witness a massive expansion of its famed bronze, Amaravati and zoology galleries, with the addition of between 150 and 300 pieces to the existing collection in each gallery.

The museum has one of the world’s richest bronze collections, including the famous Chola sculptures from 10th century CE to 12th century CE.

It is also famous for its Buddhist sculptures, including an ancient stupa excavated from Amaravati—about 35 km from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The stupa was built during the period of Satavahanas, who ruled the Deccan region from second century BCE to third century CE.

D. Jagannathan, Director of Museums, Tamil Nadu, said there was enough space in the existing Bronze gallery at the Egmore museum to display an additional 300 to 400 bronzes, which are currently held in the museum’s reserve collection. As much as Rs. 30 lakh would be spent on displaying these bronzes, he said.

Presently, the most notable displays at the museum are those of Nataraja from Tiruvalangadu and Kankoduthavanitham, the Ardhanarisvara from Tiruvengadu, Umasahita, the Vaishnavite bronzes, the Buddha bronzes from Nagapattinam and the Jaina bronzes.

Awaiting orders

School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan would soon be issuing the orders for the expansion of the three galleries, Mr. Jagannathan said, adding: “We are going to expand the Amaravati gallery at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh, with the installation of about 150 to 200 Buddhist sculptures from Amaravati that are held in the reserve currently.”

The popular pieces already on display at this gallery include the sculptures on the interpretation of the dream of Maya — the mother of Siddhartha — who became the Buddha, his Great Renunciation, his Great Enlightenment symbolised by the Bodhi tree, the Buddha’s first sermon symbolised by the Dharma Chakra, his taming of the mad elephant, Nalagiri, and its bowing at his feet and the miracles performed by the Buddha.

The late C. Sivaramamurti, a noted art critic, said of the Amaravati stupa: “ It is a glorious monument of the Satavahana period made from limestone/marble. There is a school of opinion that the kernal of this stupa owes its origin to Emperor Asoka....” (regnal years circa 268 BCE to 232 BCE).

As for the zoology gallery, it will undergo expansion at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh for the display of “wet specimens”, Dr. Jagannathan said.

Currently, the specimens kept in formaldehyde are shown only to research scholars. Soon, the public would be able to view them as well, he added.