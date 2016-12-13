ED attaches PRP granite firm’s properties worth Rs. 528 crore

more-in

The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs.528 crore belonging to PRP Granites and PRP Exports, Madurai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Directorate of Enforcement had conducted an investigation under the PMLA to identify the proceeds involved in 48 FIRs registered by the Tamil Nadu Police against PRP Exports, PRP Granites, and their partners, for alleged offences of illegal quarrying of granites, causing harm to human life and government properties and unauthorised usage of explosives punishable under Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well as the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992. According to KSVV Prasad, Joint Director, Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, during the investigation the ED noticed that the firms and their partners had entered into a criminal conspiracy to illegally quarry multi-colour granite stones from non-leasehold lands.

Documents forged

In the process, they submitted forged and fabricated documents and lease agreements relating to adjoining leasehold lands to obtain mining permissions.

They had also resorted to illegal quarrying from the government poramboke lands.

The firms sold the mined granite blocks in the international and domestic market in excess of the declared quantity and realised the sale proceeds. The proceeds were re-invested in acquisition of the immovable properties and mining lease licence.

During investigation it came to light that between 2006 and 2013, they acquired about 1,625 immovable properties of registered value of Rs.103 crore.