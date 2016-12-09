ECR residents want frequency of route number 99 increased

In 2005, V. Arun, a resident of Palavakkam, would take C51 (Adyar to West Tambaram via East Coast Road) to go to a college in East Tamabam where he studied. Back then, this bus service would be frequent and he could count on it to drop him in front of his college on time.

Now, Arun is 32 years old and the bus service is being operated under the number 99. A lot more than numbers have changed here: the bus service is not as frequent as before, says Arun, who travels to Tambaram frequently on official work,

“I take a share auto at Palavakkam, disembark at Sholinganallur, and board route numbers M151K (East Tambaram – Sholinganallur) or 95 (Thiruvanmiyur – Tambaram East). Otherwise, I go to Thiruvanmiyur and board route number 91 (West Tambaram – Thiruvanmiyur),” explains Arun.

“Increasing the frequency of route number 99 will be of an immense help to commuters coming from localities on East Coast Road (ECR). There is no other direct bus to Sholinganallur from ECR,” commuters said.

“Increasing the frequency of 99 will also make great financial sense for MTC as the service will be greatly patronized by residents of ECR,” says A. Vinod, a commuter.