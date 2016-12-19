Drive on to register childcare homes in Kancheepuram

more-in

In a move to bring all childcare institutions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the District Child Protection Unit of Kancheepuram district is conducting a registration drive.

Officials said they expedited the process this month after the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai pointed out to the 194 unregistered private child care homes functioning in 13 districts in the State. There are currently around 1,500 children living in 125 childcare homes in the district. Of these, 95 have been registered under the Act and the registration of the rest is in process, they said.

To be registered, the homes must possess four mandatory clearances or no objection certifications — from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department for fire safety, and local bodies and other government agencies in connection with sanitation and structural and building licences.

While most directors of child care homes possess the first three documents, getting the building licence is reportedly an ordeal since most homes in the district were established on ‘poramboke’ (unassessed wasteland).

“Many of these homes were set up on these plots nearly 20 years ago but the rules have now become more stringent. We have given them two weeks notice to rent a place. Once they comply, it will be easier to avail of the license,” an official with the unit said.