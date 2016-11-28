Doctors’ body gathers political support against NEET, exit exams

more-in

Political leaders from various parties supported the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality’s demand to do away with exit exam for medical graduates.

Communist Party of India leader D. Pandian, State secretary R. Mutharasan and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary Kali Poonkundran participated in a seminar organised by the association on Sunday.

Mr. Pandian said the issue of NEET and exit exam would be taken up in Parliament as it pertained to the entire country. He released the seminar’s proceedings which were received by Mr. Kali Poonkundran.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the Centre should follow the example set by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who ensured that all people received free education and healthcare.

The organisation adopted ,resolutions including a demand that the Centre should give up the plan to hold the National Licentiate Medical Examination (exit exam); the Centre should amend its NEET Act to exempt PG and UG medical students in Tamil Nadu from NEET; and the State government should continue its legal battle at the Supreme Court against the imposition of NEET.

The association has also sought that the seats under government quota in UG and super specialty medical courses should be allotted to students from the State. For this to become a reality, the State should follow the example of Andhra Pradesh, which does not surrender any seats to the All India Quota.

DASE has also demanded that the Centre should not dismantle the Medical Council of India and not encroach on the State’s rights in education.