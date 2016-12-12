Disability rights body begins campaign for equal legal capacity

more-in

City-based disability rights organisation, Ektha, has started a social media campaign for full legal capacity for persons with disabilities under all circumstances. It asks for persons and groups to come together under a common banner, ‘Collective Action for Legal Capacity.’ A twitter handle, @VRCitizens2 and a Facebook page by the same name have been created.

The aim, the organisation’s founder Rajiv Rajan said, is to create awareness of legal capacity and the impact the lack of it can have in day-to-day life. Eventually, the campaign aims at building a coalition for change leading to equal enjoyment of legal capacity by all.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to which India is a signatory, affirms that persons with disabilities have the right to recognition everywhere as persons before the law.

“In India many laws restrict legal enjoyment of this right through the provisions of unsoundness of mind. This includes rights such as opening a bank account, operating a bank account, signing up for a job, registering a marriage or registering property and the right to complain against any violation of his/her right,” he said.

What is needed, said Mr. Rajan, is support to help people exercise their legal capacity, and not substitution — which would mean that the legal capacity of a person with disability is taken over by another person.

“Supported decision-making can be of various degrees and periods of time depending on the person’s need as deemed by him or herself,” he said.