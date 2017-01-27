Devoted to green cause, temple shows the way

more-in

The Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore is a trend setter in several ways.

The temple recently installed two biogas units and has begun to cook the food for anna dhanam (free lunch for devotees) for 150 persons daily in its kitchens using biogas.

The biogas generated in the plants use up the 150 kg of cow dung generated from 25-odd cows in the ghosala of the temple.

“This is a pilot project and if it goes well, we are planning to replicate it in other temples too. It was in this temple that aerators were set up in the temple tank to keep the oxygen levels up... that is being implemented in other temples too,” said M. Veera Shanmuga Moni, Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

About 12 cubic metre of methane gas, which is equivalent to 6 kg of liquified petroleum gas, is generated when cow dung is mixed with equal quantity of water, explained a temple official. The gas is sent to the kitchens through a flame arrester and a booster that ensures good blue flame and a moisture trap.

A storage facility that resembles a balloon also has been provided so that there is uninterrupted supply of gas for cooking. The slurry that is left over is mixed with vegetable waste from the kitchen and composted. This can be removed once in 21 days and used in the temple’s Nandavanam (garden).

The project has been implemented with funding from ITC’s Mangaldeep Green Temple Mission — Sunehra Kal Division. Mangalam Balasubramanian, managing trustee, Exnora Green Pammal, which is giving the technical know-how to the temple and will be managing the unit for a year, said the structure has been pre-fabricated specifically for the temple.

“We are providing training to the temple staff so that after the initial year, they will keep the unit running. Keeping the temple architecture in mind we have ensured that it does not obscure the view from outside and also blends in with the surroundings,” she explained.

Exnora is also interacting with the local community and with flower vendors in the four Mada streets; the lattter have been asked use mandhara or banana leaves for packing flowers so that plastic do not enter the temple.

Expert Speak:

Sultan Ahmed Ismail, ecologist

When cow dung is mixed with water and sent into the chamber, an anaerobic situation is created (oxygen supply is cut off) and methane will generate from this organic matter. It takes about 10-12 days for the micro organisms to stabilise, and slowly, the gas generation would become a continuous process. Even abhisheka jalam can be mixed with cow dung and used instead of water. Otherwise, in temples, this jalam can be diluted with water and sprinkled at the base of the plants. It would act like panchakavyam since it is loaded with organic matter.

Decomposition of slurry takes place in about 20-25 days when micro organisms act upon it and make the material healthy for plants converting the Ammoniacal nitrogen into nitrate nitrogen. Smaller biogas plants are available for homes where food waste can be used.

*

Graphic points

Biogas is a clean fuel produced from anaerobic digestion or organic waste including agricultural, animal and kitchen waste

It is colourless and odourless.

The Kapaleeswarar Temple has 25-odd cows that generate 150 kg of cow dung daily.

This is fed into two biogas units after mixing with equal quantity of water.

The biogas or methane gas generated is sent to the temple’s kitchens where food is prepared for the daily Anna dhanam for 150 persons.

The residual slurry is mixed with vegetable waste and composted.