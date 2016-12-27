Detailed project report for Phase II of Metro Rail ready

more-in

A detailed project report (DPR) for Phase II of the Chennai Metrol Rail has been submitted to the State government.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), RITES, the firm which prepared the DPR, recently submitted the document to them. “Subsequently, we have forwarded the DPR to the State government for approval. Soon after we get a nod from the State, it will be forwarded to the Centre after which the project can begin,” an official said.

Phase II of the project comprises three corridors running to 104 km covering 104 stations. The corridors are — Madhavaram Milk Colony to SIPCOT for 44.3 km (via Padi, Valasaravakkam and Medavakkam), CMBT to Light House for 15.7 km and Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur for a stretch of 44.6 km (via Perambur, Luz, Adyar and ECR).

According to sources, most of the project would be undeground and the elevated section would be confined to a few short stretches. “Some parts emerging from Kandhanchavadi to SIPCOT may be elevated. The rest would be underground. This is not final yet. It can be changed even at the last minute. The present cost is ₹ 44,000 crore. This will also change depending on how much of the stretch is underground,” he said.

If more portions of the project are underground, officials expect the cost of the project to go up. While the elevated corridors cost about ₹ 150-200 crore per kilometre, underground rail works out to about ₹ 500 crore per kilometre. The length of the corridor too may be extended by a few kilometres, officials said.

The first elevated stretch of Phase I from Koyambedu to Alandur was opened in June last year and the second one from Little Mount to Chennai airport and St. Thomas Mount station extending beyond Alandur was launched a few months ago.