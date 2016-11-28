Despite monsoon scare, groundwater level holds steady

more-in

With only a month to go for the year to end, the rainfall that Chennai received remains grossly inadequate.

However, the city’s water table has not witnessed much of a decline, so far, this year, according to Metrowater officials. From January, Chennai has recorded 81 cm of rainfall so far against the annual average of 140 cm. Meenambakkam has registered only 83 cm against the normal rainfall of 138 cm.

According to Metrowater’s study, the average water table was at a depth of 3.7 metres in October.

Torrential downpour last year had helped sustain groundwater resources despite deficit showers. There has been a marginal increase by 0.61 metres compared to the water table in October last year.

Most of the zones in the city have experienced an increase in groundwater level ranging from 0.13 metres to 1.72 metres depending on the soil condition in the locality.

Water table in Tiruvottiyur zone and Tondiarpet zone has seen a slight dip by 0.21 metres compared with last October. The zones in Sholinganallur, Adyar and Manali have better resources than the other localities with water level at a depth of nearly 3 metres.

Minimal rise in level

Anna Nagar zone has witnessed the least improvement in water resources with only a 0.13-metre rise in the level over the past one year, according to Metrowater officials. Metrowater monitors the water level and water quality through a network of 145 observation wells across the city every month.

Groundwater resources have gained impetus now with the northeast monsoon failing to give sufficient rainfall so far. However, water managers hope that the December rains may bridge the shortfall to some extent.

Metrowater continues to maintain water supply at 810-820 million litres per day.

Demand for tanker water supply has not increased so far due to groundwater supplemented the water needs, sources said.

With the resources in city reservoirs fast-depleting, Metrowater pins its hopes on rainfall to boost the storage.