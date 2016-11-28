Deadline to pay property tax in old currency extended

more-in

Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the deadline for payment of property tax and other charges in old currency notes to December 15.

According to a press release, the Chennai Corporation will continue to accept old currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 from property tax assessees and trade licence holders at 446 counters across the city.

As part of a special campaign to improve tax collection, the civic body began collecting property tax in old currency notes on November 12. The counters that have been set up in all the 200 ward offices, 15 zonal offices, Ripon Buildings and common service centres will continue to operate till December 15 except Sundays and December 12.

Residents are requested to call the civic body helpline 1913 for clarifications. The civic body is yet to collect property tax from most of the 11.7 lakh assessees for this half year period. It is planning to collect at least Rs.100 crore as property tax by the December 15 deadline. Assessees have to pay property tax within 15 days of the commencement of every half- year period, namely April 1 and October 1. But most residents and traders had failed to pay Rs. 275 crore in tax within the 15-day time.