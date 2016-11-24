Daylight burglary in Mudichur

more-in

Burglars stole Rs. 10.25 lakh-worth of gold ornaments and Rs. 25,000 in cash from the house of a bank official. Police said unidentified burglars broke into the house of Chinnapaiyyan (55) of Amudham Nagar in Mudichur, when the residents had left for work.

The jewels and cash were in an iron safe, they said.

Malarvizhi, the official’s wife, who is a teacher in a private school at Manimangalam, discovered the theft when she returned home. Based on the complaint received from Mr. Chinnapaiyyan, the Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and have begun preliminary investigations. — Staff Reporter