DRI seizes Rs. 1.34 crore in new notes

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized Rs. 1.34 crore in new notes and detained five people.

The officials also recovered $7,000 (valued at Rs. 4.75 lakh) from them.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials were carrying out surveillance near the airport, when they spotted three people waiting opposite the Chennai airport around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Soon, two men came on a two-wheeler and halted near them. They tried to hand over the money to the trio. On spotting the group, the officials detained all the five, sources said.

According to the DRI officials, the gang could have come from the southern parts of the state to the city by bus.

First incident in city

For the first time since the demonetisation, the DRI has seized such a huge amount in Chennai. The case would be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

K.S.V.V. Prasad, Joint Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai, confirmed that the case was being taken up by them.

“Three places in Chennai and one place in Tiruchi were being searched in this connection. We are recording the statements of the persons who carried the money. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the money was meant to be distributed in the Tiruchi area.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had recovered 12 lakh sticks of foreign brand cigarette, worth Rs. 1.63 crore, that arrived from United Arab Emirates at Thoothukudi port. The sticks were camouflaged as A4 sized papers from Dubai in a 20-foot container which had arrived at the Thoothukudi port.