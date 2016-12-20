DMK functionary murdered near Chengalpet GH

more-in

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five in front of the Government General Hospital, Chengalpet on Sunday night.

Police sources said the victim, Sathish (27), son of Narayanasamy, was a DMK functionary of Kunnavakkam village near Chengalpet. While he was having dinner at a roadside eatery near the Government Hospital, a gang of five came in a car and attacked him with knives even as he tried to escape. The gang fled only after ensuring he was dead, police said.

The sight of Sathish’s body lying in a pool of blood shocked the doctors, nurses and other passersby in the night.

According to the complaint lodged by his father, Sathish was in the business of mining savudu sand (aquifers) and selling it in Maraimalai Nagar area through a lorry for the past six years. Police said he had a rivalry with another DMK functionary, Sathiyaraj, who had assaulted Satish once.

According to police, Kannaiyan, brother of Satish was murdered in 2011 by henchmen hired by the rival DMK functionary. After this, Sathish left the city and was residing in Thanjavur.

On learning that Sathish had come to Chengalpet, the gang allegedly led by Sathiyaraj murdered him, police said.

The Chengalpet Town Police have launched a manhunt to nab the killers.

Another DMK man killed

Meanwhile, an unidentified gang murdered Vijiraj in Otteri near Vandalur on Monday night.

A senior police officer said Vijiraj alias Viji was a real estate dealer and also a functionary of DMK. The victim who was residing in Otteri 7th Main Road was running his real estate office in the nearby street. On Monday, when Vijiraj was in his office, a gang in a car threw petrol bomb in his office and murdered him with deadly weapons.He died on the way to the hospital.

The Vandalur Police have registered a case and are investigating.