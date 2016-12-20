Cyclone causes Rs. 5 crore damage to airport

more-in

The Chennai airport has suffered losses worth Rs. 5 crore because of damage to the property caused by cyclone Vardah that hit the city recently.

Airport director G. Chandramouli said they have already started repair work for equipment and property that were damaged. The work may take a few months to complete, he said.

While some of the immediate works like cleaning and repair would be completed within a week or so, setting right damage to structures may take a few months.

“This includes cost involved with electrical and civil repairs. The ones that require repair include cargo sheds, hangers, aerobridges and also replacement of false ceiling,” he said.

Four aerobridges have to be repaired; one of them has suffered extensively and fixing it may take a few months. “We have already called the manufacturer to take a look at it and see if it can be repaired or needs to be replaced,” he said, adding that though cargo sheds need repair they were still functional.

In the colony located close to the airport where the staff reside, several trees have been uprooted by the cyclone. “Around 40 trees have been uprooted and we are in the process of clearing them. Most of them are very old and it is disheartening to lose them,” he said.

When the cyclone struck the city, the wind velocity went up to 130 km/hr in Meenambakkam disrupting flight operations completely. Many flights to the city were diverted and several of them were cancelled. The operations that were stopped around 9.30 a..m. on Monday resumed around 5.30 a.m. the next day.