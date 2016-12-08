Cyclone Vardah to bring more rains

more-in

A fresh cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, increasing the chances of rainfall over the State later this week.

According to the Meteorological Department, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Thursday and into a cyclonic storm by Friday.

It lies about 1,180 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 310 km southwest of Port Blair and remains still since Wednesday morning.

It will be called ‘Vardah’ meaning Rose in Arabic and Urdu, a name given by Pakistan. Eight countries — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Sri Lanka and Thailand —contributed a list of 64 names. Each country gave eight names for the upcoming cyclones.

With Cyclone Nada leaving many disappointed, the State pins its hope on the weather system to bridge the rain deficit —66 per cent this season — and tackle the water crisis looming large over many parts. Tamil Nadu has registered 13 cm of rainfall against the average of 38 cm since October 1.

Chennai too has chances of light showers in some areas. On Wednesday, the city experienced a murky sky and light showers. The weather observatories in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius.

S.Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said: “The system is still far away and is being monitored. It is premature to reveal details on landfall and the volume of rainfall that it would bring. We will wait till the weather system intensifies into a cyclonic storm.”