Cyclone Vardah blows away green canopy of most city colleges

Gone with the Wind: Uprooted trees at the Anna University campus in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Universities and colleges are coming to terms with the huge loss of green cover in their premises to cyclone Vardah. The institutions have started taking stock of the damage and are analysing how best they can replant some of the damaged trees.

The institutions have begun the assessment, but say the final tally would be available only next week.

At the Indian Institute of Technology — Madras, which had around 48,000 trees, at least 250 trees have been uprooted and another 150 were found leaning.

“These can be saved. As many as 1,000 trees have lost branches,” said David Koilpillai, who is overseeing the efforts.

“As of now we are only clearing the roads of branches. Some of the trees that fell were close to the buildings and the compound wall. In the final assessment we expect the number to be higher,” he added.

‘Decades-old’

Anna University has lost as many as 400 to 500 trees, including its MIT campus, said S. Ganesan, registrar.

“Most of the trees that were uprooted were at least 40 years old. We are upset about the loss of green cover as these trees were planted when I came to the University in the Eighties as a student,” he said.

The University of Madras’ Chepauk campus has lost around eight trees, all planted near the centenary auditorium.

At the University’s Guindy campus a total of 25 trees were uprooted.

“The trees on Chepauk campus are over 60 years old. In the past two-three years we have planted 120 trees across our campuses. The tree planted by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has survived,” said registrar David P. Jawahar.

According to him, in the past three years the university had planted around 120 saplings, which had survived the cyclone.

Loyola College has suffered extensive damage to its green cover say professors. According to a professor 166 trees were lost and 646 trees were severely damaged.

An official at the Women’s Christian College, which had a total of 710 trees, said a seventh of them had been damaged.

“We are assessing the damage and would have a final count only by next week,” she added.