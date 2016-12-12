Chennai

Cyclone 'Vardah': Dos and don’ts during a cyclone

Visitors enjoy the huge waves at Marina Beach on Sunday. Photo: R. Ragu   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Cyclonic storm Vardah is likely to make landfall by Monday afternoon along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Chennai, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 80 to 90 kmph.

Here is a list of dos and dont's during a cyclone.

1. Stay indoors during the heavy rains and not allow children to venture out, to swim or play in water bodies and stagnant water.

2. Stock adequate food, medicines and drinking water at home and use them judiciously. Keep overhead tanks, particularly in multistoried buildings, filled up, so as to plan for the contingency of power disruption due to rain.

3. Keep emergency lights and mobile phones charged. Stock adequate quantities of candles and matches.

4. Go to relief centres as and when advised to do so by officials.

5. Avoid using personal vehicles like two wheelers and cars.

State gears up to face cyclone ‘Vardah’
 

