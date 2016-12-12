Chennai

Cyclone Vardah: Air services affected in Chennai

Flight services in Chennai were affected by heavy rain and strong winds that lashed the city and other coastal areas of Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Vardah, officials said.

Around 25 incoming flights, including those from international destinations, were diverted to the nearby Hyderabad and Bangalore airports due to strong winds and poor visibility, airport officials said.

Nearly 25 outbound flights were delayed, officials said, adding that there was no inundation of the runway despite heavy rains.

An emergency management team was on standby to meet any eventuality, they said.

