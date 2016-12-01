Cyclone Nada revives memories of last December

more-in

Despite rising fear, Met officials remain optimistic about this year

The news of cyclone Nada’s rapid advance towards Tamil Nadu’s coast has plunged the city’s residents into fear, with memories of the trail of death and destruction left behind by last December’s flood still vivid in their minds.

The meteorologists though have struck a more optimistic note, saying the situation may not be all that bleak this time around.

Despite a year having passed since last December’s deluge, the horrendous experiences of dealing with the flood and its aftermath, the unprecedented crises, the stories of resilience, relief and rehabilitation — all remain etched in the memory of several thousands of residents.

Recalling her ordeal, Uthra Nagarajan, a resident of Jafferkanpet, said that the water began flowing into her house around 11.30 p.m. on December 1, 2015. “My family shifted to the first floor and as the rain continued all through the night, the first floor got flooded as well. We could hear helicopters hovering in the skies to come to the aid of people who were stranded. We were finally rescued by boat,” she recalled.

The downpour, which started in the early hours of December 1 last year, continued well into the next day. While Nungambakkam recorded 29 cm of rainfall, Tambaram received 49 cm and Chembarambakkam 47 cm on December 1 alone last year. Torrential downpour had resulted in a breakdown in services in most localities, leaving residents struggling without electricity and unable to contact their family and friends as the mobile networks were down.

G. Bhuvaneshwari, a resident of Varadarajapuram, Mudichur, recalled how she and her children survived on bread provided by a councillor and volunteers for three days before they were rescued by boat. “Our area was flooded after the first spell on November 16 and the rain on December 1 made it even more traumatic for us as we had to live on the terrace. We were forced to move in with our relatives and stay there for 20 days, until the water receded,” she said.

More steps needed

Residents complain that although the major waterways are undergoing improvements, much more needs to be done to mitigate urban flooding. The deluge were distressing for government officials as well.

An official of the Water Resources Department recalled how he spent 20 days in his office until the rains subsided. “We had a tough time communicating about the reservoir levels as there was no network or power,” the official said. “It is high time that sensors are fitted to provide data on water levels automatically for flood management,” he added.

Weather enthusiasts say it was unique that a trough of low pressure brought such intense rainfall over the city last year. Pradeep John, an independent weather blogger, said, “Many people thought the rain would stop. But, the downpour that started at 7 a.m. on December 1 subsided only around 3 a.m. on December 2. We will have to wait and see the volume of rainfall that cyclone Nada would bring.”

In areas which were relatively less affected, volunteers took to social media and initiated rescue and relief operations across the city. Iyappan Subramanian from the Chennai Rain Relief recalled how several organisations pitched in to help those in distress, noting that the downpour had begun wreaking havoc in mid-November itself.

“Since the damage caused by the December downpour was on a much larger scale, we intensified work at relief camps. Many were in dire need of food, bedsheets and clothes and were constantly worried about how they would be able to rebuild their lives,” he said.

With many residents still picking up the pieces after last year’s destructive deluge, the potential impact of Cyclone Nada is all the more worrying.