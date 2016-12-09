Craters greet motorists

If one were to forget for a moment that Medavakkam Main Road provides access to Grand Southern Trunk Road, Southern Sector Inner Ring Road, Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road and Velachery Main Road, the stretch would come across as insignificant.

It is in a noticeably poor condition. Pothole-ridden and Uneven at several points, the stretch does not make for a smooth drive and traffic snarls are common. Moreover, the width of the carriageway has been reduced to half its original size.

“The stretch was dug up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to lay underground water/drainage pipelines in Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam and Madipakkam. Though the work was completed in last May, the stretch has not yet been re-laid,” says A. Raghavan, a resident. Every day, on an average, over thousands of vehicles pass through the stretch to reach places such as Keezhkattalai, Nanmangalam, Velachery, St. Thomas Mount, Medavakkam and Pallavaram.

“Given the volume of traffic on the stretch, steps must be taken at the earliest to re-lay the road,” R. Murugan, an electrician and a resident, says.

As pavements are absent, pedestrians are forced to walk in the middle of the road. Another problem with the road is that it is dusty, and many of those taking the road cover their faces. “Every time it rains, the road gets slippery and unmotorable. The stretch between Vanuvampet and Madipakkam gets extremely slushy, even after a mild shower,” says R. Subramanian, a resident of Ayyappa Nagar, Madipakkam, said. Efforts to contact the authorities proved futile.