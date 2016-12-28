Court dismisses Pothys’ pleaagainst ED’s attachment order

more-in

: The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea moved by Pothys – a chain of textile showrooms in South India – seeking to quash the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) order of provisional attachment of its properties worth Rs. 6.47 crore located at T. Nagar in Chennai.

The property was purchased from the wife of ‘don’ Sridhar Dhanapal, who is currently in Dubai.

Sridhar, who is a history-sheeter, reportedly ran a real estate business worth more than Rs. 500 crore near Chennai.

26 FIRs

Around 26 FIRs had been filed in various police stations in Tamil Nadu against him and his associates for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including murder.

On September 2, the Directorate attached properties worth Rs. 150 crore belonging to Sridhar and his family members, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The properties owned by Pothys measuring 12,945 square feet were purchased from Sridhar’s wife Kumari in 2010 and from his daughter Dhanalakshmi in February 2016.

During inquiry, it came to light that a major portion of the sale consideration had been paid by Pothys directly into the bank account of Kumari. Since the ED had “reasonable doubt” that the property might have been purchased using proceeds of the crimes committed by Sridhar, the department attached it provisionally for 180 days under the PMLA.

Pothys’ claim

Assailing the order, Pothys had approached the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings. Senior advocate B. Kumar, representing the petitioner said, “Pothys already had a property adjacent to the property purchased by them from Kumari and Dhanalakshmi and they had made the purchase only for the purpose of acquiring free ingress and egress from the main road to the property which they already owned.” He also contended that the petitioners are bona fide purchasers for a valuable consideration, and therefore, the property acquired by them cannot be proceeded against by the authorities under the PMLA.

“There is a jurisdictional error in the provisional order of attachment in as much as there is no material worth its salt for the ED to even initiate the proceedings under the PMLA. The property in the hands of Pothys is not proceeds of crime as defined under the Act,” he argued.

Refusing to concur with the submissions, Justice P.N. Prakash pointed out that the provisions of the PMLA empower the ED to attach any property if they have a “reason to believe” that it might have been purchased from proceeds of crime. He then dismissed the plea as devoid of merits.