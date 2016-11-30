Court closes habeas corpus in Madhan’s case

more-in

: The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed the habeas corpus petition moved by missing film producer Madhan’s mother as “infructuous” as he had been arrested by police in Tirupur on November 21.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Jaichandren and S. Baskaran passed the order after perusing the status report filed by the police that Madhan was produced before a Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Madhan, who was the Managing Director of Vendhar Movies, went missing on May 28, leaving behind a suicide note claiming that he would kill himself in Varanasi.

The case assumed significance after parents of some aspiring medical students approached the High Court claiming that Madhan took several crores of rupees from them, promising to secure medical seats in SRM institutions.

When the plea was taken up for hearing on Tuesday, they appealed to the court not to close the petition as they are yet to get back their money. However, the Bench replied that since the police had secured Madhan only recently, a detailed investigation had to be carried out.

Moreover, T.R. Pachamuthu, the Chancellor of SRM University, who is also a party to the petition, had already paid Rs.75 crore into the account of a Sessions court while securing a bail, the Bench added. The judges further clarified that only the habeas corpus petition was being closed, and all the 16 pleas moved by the parents, including a plea seeking CBI or CB-CID probe into the scam, would be decided on December 1.