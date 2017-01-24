Corporation reshuffle to spur civic projects

more-in

In a bid to renew focus on civic projects relating to disaster mitigation, the Chennai Corporation has reshuffled many officials in departments handling stormwater drains, parks and playfields.

More than 20 officials including three key Superintending Engineers have been transferred to give impetus to development of stormwater drains and parks.

Fifteen executive engineers have been posted to departments responsible for stormwater drains and the control room to manage disasters.

As part of the ₹1,100-crore stormwater drain project, work on many of the 1,980 roads is under way in Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Alandur.

In addition to the projects, JICA and KfW are expected to fund more stormwater drain projects in areas such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram. Major work at an outlay of ₹4,000 crore is expected to be taken up this year to improve stormwater drains with multilateral funding.

Shifting attention

Superintending Engineer L. Nadhakumar, who has been playing a key role in all aspects of major projects such as development of bus route roads, has been transferred and posted to the Stormwater Drain Department at Ripon Buildings. After completion of road work, estimated to have cost several crores, the attention has shifted to stormwater drains to cope with the monsoon.

Most of the 500 parks in the city were damaged during cyclone Vardah. Major restoration work wis expected to begin shortly. A large number of trees will also be planted.

For the past few years, the civic body had accorded priority to road-relaying projects, utilising mega city development funds from the State government. Most of the 471 bus routes and 33,000 interior roads have been relaid.

“The transfers have been made in the interest of administration. The focus is expected to shift from road infrastructure to stormwater drains and parks this year,” said an official.