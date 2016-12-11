Constant self-appraisal must for doctors: Shanta

more-in

The challenge in oncology today is the integration of knowledge in a patient-centric system, said V. Shanta, chairperson, Cancer Institute, Adyar.

Highlighting the need for a good doctor-patient relationship that was caring and compassionate, Dr. Shanta said constant critical self-appraisal on the part of doctors was necessary. “At every failure, doctors must go back and say ‘Where have I failed? Could I have done better?” she said. The physician, she said, has to treat not only the disease but the patient as well, meeting the patient and the family’s emotional needs. “There must be tremendous amount of transparency on the treatment and the outcomes,” she said, adding that while more people were being cured now, costs were also spiralling. Ultimately, she said, “the challenge is humanism”.

Dr. Shanta was speaking at the 5th International Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology — a Women Oncology Forum held on Saturday. The forum was organised by the Freedom from Cancer and Relief Research Foundation.

Dr. Shanta had also traced the evolution of the practice of oncology from the 1950s to the current scenario of personalised care with precision treatment. She was felicitated by the Foundation.

Anita Ramesh, professor of medical oncology at Saveetha Medical College and the founder of the Foundation, said the forum would discuss issues and challenges faced by women oncologists as well as multi-disciplinary approaches to cancer.

T. Gunasagaran, dean of Saveetha Medical College, said that in every specialisation of medicine apart from orthopaedics, more and more women were coming in. “Women are playing a huge role in nation building,” he said.

Neerja Malik, a two-time breast cancer survivor, shared her experiences and urged women to know their bodies well, to not put themselves on the back-burner and to follow their doctors’ instructions faithfully. Latha Menon, a documentary film-maker also participated.

Over 50 oncologists from across the country as well as nursing and paramedical staff attended the forum.