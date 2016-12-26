Constable shoots himself to death at police station

more-in

A 22-year-old constable of the Armed Reserve police shot himself to death inside the St. Thomas Mount police station here on Sunday morning.

Work pressure had driven him to commit suicide, the police said, citing an apparent suicide note left behind by the victim. Gopinath used a service revolver to kill himself around 5.30 am, city police officials said.

The police have informed his parents and further inquiries are on.

His body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Hailing from Vadipatti in Madurai district, Gopinath was pursuing B.A. through correspondence from M.S.University, Tirunelveli.

Help is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention line 044-24640050.