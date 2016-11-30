Conference on higher education begins

more-in

Post-graduate education in Asian universities is the focus of the third Inter-academia Asia 2016 conference hosted jointly by SRM University and Shizuoka University of Japan.

The conference that was inaugurated on Monday will be a forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas and practical experiments, according to a release from SRM University. The delegates include academic administrators, faculty members, PG students and research scholars from Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Representatives Dhaka University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Kasetsart University and King Mongkut’s University from Thailand, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia, University Putra and University Technology of Malaysia, Vietnam National University, University of Languages and International Studies, Hanoi and University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka besides Anna University are participating.

SRM University vice-chancellor Prabir K. Bagchi inaugurated the conference.