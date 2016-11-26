Commuters irked by lack of bus shelters

Commuters tell that many of the stops located just outside the Guduvancherry bus terminus can be shifted inside

Bus shelters are conspicuous by their absence at the bus stops attached to the Guduvancherry Bus Terminus on Grand Southern Trunk Road, where travellers wait in the open for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram, and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses.

When it rains, passengers take shelter under the structures put up by commercial establishments on the service lanes.

As can be expected on any National Highway, this stretch witnesses a procession of heavy vehicles, including container trucks, fuel tankers, and trailer vehicles, through the day, and by standing on the road and waiting for buses, these passengers are exposed to the risk of accidents, especially at night when visibility is bound to be lower.

The risk is felt more by the commuters on the eastern side towards Chengalpattu, where the service lane has not been barricaded. Motorists driving in from the service lane towards the Highway and vice-versa come at a break neck speed. Adding to the problem, share autorickshaws halt at the bus stops, forcing bus drivers to halt much ahead.

Commuters face the risk of being trapped between the share auto rickshaws. Motorists block the way by halting near the entrance and exit points.

“Most often, we miss our bus and don’t reach our destination on time. The buses halt ahead of the designated stopping point. As a result, many commuters have to run on the highway,” says R. Senthil. “Vehicle users do not follow lane discipline, and overtake, driving at a high speed.”

“The bus stop on the eastern side of GST Road can be re-located within the terminus. The terminus has ample space for creation of bays for MTC, TNSTC, Villupuram, and SETC buses,” says S. Gayathri, a commuter.

“Similarly, the bus stop on the western side can be re-located on the service lane of the Highway. At the Urapakkam bus stop, commuters wait for their route numbers at a designated stopping point on the service lane. The MTC buses halt on the highway. Commuters cross the service lane and board the buses,” she adds.

MTC officials have promised to do the needful.