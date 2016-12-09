Chennai

Commissioner reviews security at MGR memorial

The public throng the burial place of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Thursday. —   | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan

more-in

City Police Commissioner S. George on Thursday reviewed the security arrangement to regulate crowds in the MGR Memorial, where former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was buried.

She was interred on the Marina in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Since then, thousands thronged the site and the beach road. From Tuesday morning, the police personnel were deployed at the venue.

Several persons were seen shedding tears and were emotionally charged.

In view of the continued influx of crowds to pay homage at the burial site of the late leader, Mr. George visited the memorial to review the security arrangements.

He held discussions with the officials of the Public Works Department and other government agencies on the arrangements to be made at the site relating to barricading, provision of water and other facilities.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:57:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Commissioner-reviews-security-at-MGR-memorial/article16780056.ece

© The Hindu