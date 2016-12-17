Class XII exams from March 2

more-in

The Directorate of Government Examination has announced that the annual exams for Class XII and Class X for the academic year 2016-17. While class XII will be held from March 2 to March 31, and from March 8 to March 30 for class X.

The Class XII examinations will be for three hours — from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Candidates would get 10 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10.10 a.m. to read the question paper. They would get five minutes up to 10.15 a.m. to verify the particulars of the candidates and writing of the exams will commence at 10.15 a.m.

SSLC exam

The State School Leaving Certificate Examinations will be for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exams will be held from 9.15 a.m. to noon. The students will get 10 minutes from 9.15 a.m. to 9.25 a.m. to read the question paper and the next five minutes will be allotted for verification of candidates. Exams will commence from 9.30 a.m., according to a release from the directorate.

EOM