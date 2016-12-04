City may get light showers for next 2 days

more-in

Murky sky over the city and intermittent light showers are here to stay for two more days. Cyclone Nada, which made a landfall as a depression on Friday, now lies over Lakshadweep and its neighbourhood.

According to IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Sumatra still persists and is likely to develop into a low pressure area over south Andaman sea by Sunday and concentrate into a depression by Tuesday.

The system is being monitored for its impact over the State, officials said. And the new weather system is yet to develop as low pressure area. Tamil Nadu may have to wait for a few more days for the next spell of widespread rains, they added. Only isolated rainfall is possible over the State as there is no strong system to bring in heavy spell till Monday. Chennai too will experience light to moderate rains in some areas till Monday.

Suburban residents had a pleasant weekend with the day temperature in Meenambakkam dipping to 27.8 degree Celsius, which is one degree less than the normal temperature. The weather observatory in Nungambakkam registered a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius, nearly two degree Celsius above normal for the season.