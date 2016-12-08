Chennai limps back to routine life

Vehicles were back on roads on Wednesday, the day after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was laid to rest. | Photo Credit: T. Madhavan

The morning after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was laid to rest on the Marina, normality returned to the city with vehicles back on the roads and shops opened.

All private offices, banks and commercial establishments started functioning as usual.

After the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death on Monday night, people kept off the roads, shops downed shutters and the city fell silent. Some offices had asked employees to work from home for two or three days expecting trouble. As Tuesday passed off peacefully, the employers asked their staff to return to work on Wednesday.

Public transport services became operational from the morning. Most of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses provided the much-needed transport facility which was lacking on Tuesday.

Sources with MTC said services were near to normal. Services were affected only in routes where the staff could not reach the workplaces in the morning. However, operations became normal during the evening, an MTC officials said.

Malathi Rajagopalan from Velachery said, “Though we were saddened by the demise of Jayalalithaa, life has to go on. I returned from my office at 4.30 p.m on Monday and today I am returning to work as bus services have resumed.”

Buses to Karnataka and Kerala also began plying from the Koyambedu bus terminus.

Banks and ATMs also opened in the morning, but operations continued to be hit with most machines running out of money.