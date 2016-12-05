Chennai comes under security blanket

Heightened security arrangements were in place to ensure normal operation of buses and trains.

Even as the health condition of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa remained “very critical”, the State Capital came under a security blanket on Monday with hundreds of police personnel drawn from various districts across the state being deployed for security arrangements.

At least 5,000 police personnel, including companies of the Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police, were called in for reinforcement by the Chennai Police as they drew up an elaborate security scheme to manage crowd and maintain Law and Order in the event of an exigency.

Attendance low

Normal life remained unaffected in the city though attendance in educational institutions and many private establishments was reportedly low. Though there was no formal announcement on the closure of schools and colleges, many parents opted not to send their wards amidst fears of possible disturbance to public order.

Heightened security arrangements were in place to ensure normal operation of buses and trains. In a bid to enhance visibility of police, additional pickets and patrol vehicles were deployed at vantage points.

“We have not sought deployment central paramilitary forces so far. The situation is normal and well under control. A watch is being kept on the social media to prevent spread of rumours that could trigger unrest,” a senior police officer said.

General alert

A general alert was sounded across Tamil Nadu and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police told to remain in headquarters and mobilise local strength.

Meanwhile many people who were on tour cut short their trips and returned to Chennai apprehending disruption to transport services. Incoming traffic was heavy and congestion was reported along the GST Road, Anna Salai, Rajiv Gandhi and Poonamallee High Road, police sources said.

Police barricades came up on all roads leading to the Apollo Hospitals on the Greams Road. Party cadres continued to offer special prayers at temples for the speedy recovery of their leader.

Over 15,000 police peersonnel will be deployed in Chennai. Over 1500 CRPF personnel are to join the city police.

MLAs meeting

A crucial meeting of AIADMK MLAs reportedly took place in Apollo Hospitals where the party legislators were briefed on the health condition of Ms Jayalalithaa and the next course of action.