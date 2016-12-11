Chennai Ward Watch: Improvements aplenty, so are problems in Ward 160

Residents complain that M.K.N. Road in Guindy is not pedestrian-friendly as traders have encroached upon pavements. | Photo Credit: G. Krishnaswamy

Merged with six wards of erstwhile Alandur Municipality, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ward 160 has witnessed improvement in the quality of basic facilities in the last five years.

The starting point of the city from the southern direction and a transport hub, the majority of the population here is below the poverty line and depends on government support in getting its needs fulfilled. Most of the residents have been living here for more than 40-50 years.

Managing the routine affairs and meeting the requirements of tax payers is no easy task for administrators here. People do not have any major complaints about streetlights and cement concrete roads have been laid in many areas. Residents complain that M.K.N. Road, the most important market area, is not pedestrian-friendly as traders have encroached upon the pavements.

“Roadside fish markets often lead to traffic snarls on bus routes and problems the motorists face regularly are not redressed by the Greater Chennai Corporation and police officials,” alleges A. Rahman of M.K.N. Road.

A section of residents alleged that encroachers were threatening activists who submit petitions to government authorities. While residents welcome the Metro Rail project — the latest attraction in Alandur — they are quick to point out that reaching it is tough for pedestrians. The ward has a large floating population, including commuters of the Metro Rail and merchants.

Introduction of small bus services connecting M.K.N. Road with Inner Ring Road is a welcome move, says S. Liffy of New Street. However, these buses often get caught in traffic snarls due to encroachments on the roads, she adds.

Corporation officials say there are a few issues and will be addressed immediately as and when they are brought to notice.

Greater Chennai Corporation

Ward No. 160

Place: Alandur-Adambakkam

Zone Alandur

Area 2.03 sq. km

Key Boundaries: GST Road, MKN Road and City Link Road

Population: 17200

Voters: 11180

Streets: 56

Length: 11.29 km

SWD: 43 nos

Park: 1

Amma Unavagam: 2

Health Centre: 1

Gym: 2

Amma Kudineer: 1

Garbage: 2.6 ton/day

Area Engineer: 94451 90760