Chennai-Tiruvallur EMU services disrupted

The movement of suburban electrical multiple unit (EMU) train services on the Chennai-Tiruvallur section were disrupted after mud caved in at the site of the subway under construction near Korattur railway station on Monday morning.

While there was no major damage to the tracks, restoration works had commenced immediately. According to railway sources, the soil holding the girders became loose and as a result the tracks had curved down slightly.

After the defect was noticed, EMUs bound for Moore Market Complex (Chennai Central suburban terminal) were diverted on the main lines. Sources said the arrival of trains to MMC were delayed by about 30 minutes and added that the problem was expected to be set right in an hour. The Rs. 20 crore subway is being jointly built by the Tamil Nadu government and Southern Railway and was supposed to have been completed in 2015.