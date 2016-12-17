Chennai

Chennai Metrowater contact numbers for tanker supply

Chennai Metrowater has engaged diesel generator sets to draw water from borewells for supplying to residents of the city and suburbs.

Residents may also contact the water agency for mobile tanker supply.

According to a press release, a total of 55 diesel generator sets have been mobilised from other parts of Tamil Nadu to supply water through as many as 402 borewells to the city and added areas such as Manali, Ambattur and Perungudi.

Residents may contact the Metrowater offices for tanker supply - Tiruvottiyur (25991908); Manali (25553090); Madhavaram (25530100); Tondiarpet (25920609); Royapuram (25902651); Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (26505435); Ambattur (26530929); Anna Nagar (26441679); Teynampet (28341448) ; Kodambakkam (28153803); Valasaravakkam (24866419) ; Alandur (22241315); Adyar (22351145); Perungudi (22584288) ; Sholinganallur (24501695).

