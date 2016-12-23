Chennai Corporation races to clear green waste

more-in

Ten days after Cyclone Vardah wreaked havoc on the city’s green cover, uprooting over one lakh trees and damaging more, the Chennai Corporation is in the final stages of removing fallen trees and related debris.

As many as 23,000 workers have been working non-stop over the past week, mostly during the day, to remove trees and branches fallen over the 426 square kilometres of the city under the control of the Corporation.

Civic officials said that the trees that had fallen along the 471 bus routes were cleared first to enable the free flow of traffic. Of the 33,000 interior roads, only 500 roads in the zones of Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar remain to be cleared, they said.

Fixing Friday night as the deadline, the civic machinery is working overtime, including during the nights, for the past few days. Initially, there was no power in many localities and night conservancy could not be taken up. As one Corporation employee had died last year during the post-flood rescue and relief operations in the night, staff members were not keen on night conservancy, an official said.

Apart from the 9,000-odd permanent conservancy staff, the Corporation is employing 3,500 private conservancy workers and others employed in various schemes on its rolls on a contract basis for clearance.

Fallen trees and branches, cut and collected, have been stocked in 78 locations like Corporation offices and playgrounds. “In many wide roads, including in T. Nagar, they have been stacked by the roadside. That is why many have the impression that it [the green debris] is still not cleared,” says a senior official.

In many streets, residents kept dumping branches fallen from their houses onto the road after the civic body had cleared the 20,000 fallen trees under its purview. Therefore, the task had to be carried out twice, he reasoned.

Meanwhile, walkers in T. Nagar’s Natesan Park were shocked to see a fallen fully grown teak tree missing from the park after a contractor was employed. They traced it to the Corporation office and only after learning that it would be auctioned did the residents leave.

On Thursday and Friday nights, the Corporation is planning night conservancy in full swing. By Friday morning, civic officials hope to complete the task in zones like Ambattur and Kodambakkam. In the southern zones, the work is still under progress.

Access needed

Civic officials are requesting residents parking on the roads to shift their cars to alternative locations so that night conservancy could be taken up in the three zones. Earthmovers and tipper lorries need access, an official said.

As the auction has been scheduled for Saturday, the Corporation expects to complete the operation by Friday night, officials said. Till now, 50,000 tonnes of greenery has been removed from the roadsides, they added.

Ironically, the Corporation has only 14 employees in its parks department.